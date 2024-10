Barcelona president Joan Laporta has had a dig at Chelsea striker Marc Guiu.

The youngster walked out on Barca over the summer for Chelsea after coming off contract.

Laporta admits Barca wanted Guiu to stay and insists he will regret his decision.

He told Barca One: “Marc Guiu? Listen, any player who wants to leave Barca, the doors are open for him.

"There’s no other place like Barca and they will realise it later.”