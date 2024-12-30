Atletico Madrid hero Diego Costa in talks with Uruguay's Nacional

Tribal Football
Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker Diego Costa is ready to play on in 2025.

In the summer of 2021, after winning 12 trophies between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, he left Europe for Atletico Mineiro. 

Then he returned to Europe at Wolves, followed by two more Brazilian spells at Botafogo and Gremio, where he struck one goal in 14 appearances in 2024. His current contract will expire on December 31st.

Ovacion says Diego Costa is now in talks with Nacional de Montevideo about a move to Uruguay.

Nacional are seeking a new centre-forward signing and Spain international Diego Costa, 36, is now in talks about a deal.

