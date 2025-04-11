Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out

Manchester United are preparing for a major summer rebuild which reportedly does not include winger Alejandro Garnacho who is wanted by Chelsea.

As reported by David Ornstein at The Athletic, Garnacho is “under consideration” by the West London club for a potential move this summer. United will drop their asking price for Alejandro Garnacho to €55M this summer, according to reports in Italy which will heighten interest in the youngster even more.

The 20-year-old has had a mixed start under manager Ruben Amorim, scoring just 9 goals and bagging 8 assists in 48 appearances. Should United sell Garnacho this summer, his transfer fee would be listed as pure profit on the club’s books due to him coming through the academy.

This is incredibly important to United’s owners at the moment as cost-cutting techniques continue to have a grasp on the club. If the Red Devils can get £40M or more for Garnacho, then that would free up funds to spend elsewhere in a squad that are in dire need of investment and inspiration. This summer should see manager Ruben Amorim shift deadwood from his side who sit 13th in the Premier League table. If Garnacho leaves, he will be the start of a domino effect of players leaving to help rejuvenate a side who looked toothless at many points throughout this season.