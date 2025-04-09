Matic opens up on the differences between Man Utd and Chelsea: Trophies were not the focus

Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has opened up on his time at both clubs and how different the mentality was between the two.

Matic, who plays for Lyon, faces a reunion with his former side in the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. The veteran midfielder never won a trophy during his five-year stint at United, but he lifted two Premier League titles and an FA Cup during his preceding time at Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to The Athletic, Matic reflected on his time at United which he says was different to the Blues as winning trophies was not the main focus.

"We did our best every single year, the players, the coaches. In my first year, we finished second. We were leading in January but Man City won.

"We finished second, sixth, third, second and sixth. We played in the Europa League, Super Cup and FA Cup finals. We played Champions League in four of my five seasons. But we didn't win.

"If I compare how we did with United now, then we did great, but of course United cannot be happy finishing second. United need to be winning leagues. We gave it our best and sometimes we’d get criticised, but I didn't see any major problems in the club.”

The 36-year-old then praised Chelsea for their winning mindset and how hungry everyone at the club, from the owner to the staff, was for trophies. This is a huge contrast to United, who he believes were more interested in commercial deals and finances.

"The organisation was very good, the conditions perfect. The difference I felt after Chelsea was that, at Chelsea, everything was about the result and winning trophies. That was the spirit in the whole club, even from the man who cuts the grass.

"Roman Abramovich would only ask us about results. At United, it was more commercial-minded. I started to think that after a couple of months in the club. I understand that our salary needs to be paid, but I felt that the results were not the focus like it was at Chelsea.

"I maybe did two commercial jobs at Chelsea; at United, it was far more. I arrived at United with the anger to win trophies like I had at Chelsea, but step by step I started to feel that trophies were not the focus. Maybe I'm not right, but that was my feeling inside."