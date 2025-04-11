Legia Warsaw midfielder Oyedele offers no excuses after Chelsea defeat

Legia Warsaw midfielder Maxi Oyedele admitted disappointment after defeat at home to Chelsea.

Chelsea took control of the Europa Conference League quarterfinal with a 3-0 first-leg win in Poland.

Afterwards, former Manchester United prospect Oyedele lamented: "Of course, I am not satisfied with the result. We could have done better. It is obvious we played against a great team, but still – we should do more.

"Maybe the first half was not so bad from our point of view, but in the second, we conceded quickly, and it affected us. We should do better with the ball; we should do better, especially in attack."

Legia coach Goncalo Feio also said, "I hate to lose, but I am still proud of my players. We started the game quite well; we had one good counterattack in the first half, but we should play better with the ball. I hope we will do that in the second leg. But big respect to Chelsea, a team that dominated us today in various aspects."