Real Madrid are tracking RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

Marca says Real had scouts at the Metropolitano last week to see Lukeba in Champions League action against Atletico Madrid.

Real's interest is currently at the analysis stage as they consider options to strengthen their defence in 2025.

Lukeba is in his second season with RBL after arriving from Lyon for €34m.

Real will maintain a watching brief for the 21 year-old this season.