Boca Juniors defender Anselmino flying to London for Chelsea medical

Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino is taking a flight to London on Sunday.

TyC Sports says Boca have confirmed they've accepted an offer from Chelsea for the centre-half and he now has permission to fly to England to finalise the transfer.

Boca have accepted an offer of £18m plus bonuses for Anselmino.

He now travels to London for a medical and to sign his contract in the coming days.

Boca expect Anselmino to then return as the deal also includes a 12 month loan before he formally departs for Chelsea in 2025.