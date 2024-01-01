Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We're shopping for better
Souness bashes Man Utd captain Fernandes in latest interview

Boca Juniors defender Anselmino flying to London for Chelsea medical

Boca Juniors defender Anselmino flying to London for Chelsea medical
Boca Juniors defender Anselmino flying to London for Chelsea medical
Boca Juniors defender Anselmino flying to London for Chelsea medicalAction Plus
Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino is taking a flight to London on Sunday.

TyC Sports says Boca have confirmed they've accepted an offer from Chelsea for the centre-half and he now has permission to fly to England to finalise the transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Boca have accepted an offer of £18m plus bonuses for Anselmino.

He now travels to London for a medical and to sign his contract in the coming days.

Boca expect Anselmino to then return as the deal also includes a 12 month loan before he formally departs for Chelsea in 2025.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAnselmino AaronBoca JuniorsChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea close to signing Boca Juniors defender in HUGE transfer
ALL AGREED? Boca Juniors and Chelsea settle Anselmino terms
Chelsea closing on deal for Boca Juniors defender Anselmino