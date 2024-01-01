Chelsea boss Maresca: Anselmino and Jorgensen are both very good

Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he rates highly Aaron Anselmino and Filip Jorgensen.

Boca Juniors defender Anselmino and Villarreal goalkeeper Jorgensen are on their way to Chelsea this weekend.

After defeat to Celtic in Indiana, Maresca was asked if the pair were Chelsea's: "No. The only thing I can say is they are still Boca Juniors player and Villarreal players.

"The moment they arrive, we will make some comment but at this moment, they are still not our players, so we will see.

"I know both of them. And both of them are very good."

