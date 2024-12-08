Chelsea winger Madueke has pop at Pochettino man-management

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke says Mauricio Pochettino's management didn't suit him last season.

Madueke says he's been able to click more with USA coach Pochettino's successor Enzo Maresca this season.

He told the London Evening Standard: "He is not necessarily a coach trying to be best friends with everyone, but he is a coach who is straightforward with everyone. That's what you need at a top club like Chelsea."

Madueke added, “I think Mauricio Pochettino made a mistake.

"He tried to be everyone's best friend within the club, while some of them need that strict approach and need to be addressed in public. ”

