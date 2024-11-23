Chelsea rival Juventus for Ipswich striker Delap

Chelsea are watching Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this season.

Delap has been outstanding for Ipswich this term, having signed permanently in the summer from Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

The striker has a deal at Portman Road to 2029 and has six goals and one assist in eleven league appearances.

The i says Chelsea are tracking Delap as they seek to add to their attacking options.

Also watching the youngster are Juventus, which as weighing up making a January cash offer for the striker.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play