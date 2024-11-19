Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim
Eriksen and several other stars set to leave Man Utd at end of season

Juventus watching Ipswich striker Delap

Carlos Volcano
Juventus watching Ipswich striker Delap
Juventus watching Ipswich striker DelapAction Plus
Juventus are watching Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

With doubts over the future of Dusan Vlahovic and the fitness of veteran striker Arek Milik, Juve are in the market for a young centre-forward - and Delap fits the bill.

Advertisement
Advertisement

TMW says Juve are tracking Delap's progress in his first full season in the Premier League and a January move has not been ruled out.

Delap moved to Ipswich over the summer for £15m and has scored six goals in 11 games this term.

Juve accept they will have to pay far more than Delap's original fee to bring Ipswich to the table.

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
Premier LeagueSerie ADelap LiamVlahovic DusanMilik ArkadiuszJuventusIpswichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea rival Serie A pair for Liverpool keeper Kelleher
Pogba eyes Ligue 1 move as he pushes for France recall
Inter Milan seek Liverpool talks over Chiesa