Juventus watching Ipswich striker Delap

Juventus are watching Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

With doubts over the future of Dusan Vlahovic and the fitness of veteran striker Arek Milik, Juve are in the market for a young centre-forward - and Delap fits the bill.

TMW says Juve are tracking Delap's progress in his first full season in the Premier League and a January move has not been ruled out.

Delap moved to Ipswich over the summer for £15m and has scored six goals in 11 games this term.

Juve accept they will have to pay far more than Delap's original fee to bring Ipswich to the table.

