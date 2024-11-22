Ipswich chairman Ashton: Sheeran involved in signings

Ipswich Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton has spoken about investor Ed Sheeran.

The musician is a sponsor of the club and also a minority shareholder, showcasing his affection for the team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now Ashton has revealed that Sheeran helped the team sign striker Liam Delap in the summer.

“Local man, global superstar, sponsor of the football club, now a shareholder and now officially part of our recruitment team,” Ashton said at Soccerex Miami last week.

“In the summer, we were trying to persuade one particular player to join the football club and realized very quickly that he was an Ed Sheeran fan.

“Ed jumped on a Zoom call with him at the training ground, just before he stepped on stage with Taylor Swift.

“Hopefully, that was a key part in getting the player across the line.”