Ex-Barcelona scout Krkic Snr: Why I rejected Hazard at Lille

Bojan Krkic Snr admits passing on Belgium great Eden Hazard when scouting for Barcelona.

Krkic was scouting Hazard before he left Lille for Chelsea.

He recalled on Cadena Ser 's Què T'hi Jugues: “I met him at the European Under-17s, where my son was playing. Belgium reached the final, but Spain won it; Hazard played wonderfully throughout the tournament, except for the final.

"Then he signed for Lille. I went to see him against Montpellier. It was August and during the warm-up a player was missing, everyone was wearing short sleeves and Hazard came out in a tracksuit. The team was all together to warm up, he was the other way round; they were stretching, he was looking at the stands. He played well, but I didn’t like his effort and attitude.

“I went to see him three days later against Angers. He was on the bench, like the other starters. Everyone was warming up and he was walking. The fitness coach was telling them to stretch and he was watching the game. I wrote 'discarded' in the report. These types of footballers, who are very good, have shown me that they have not produced results, both when they were my teammates and when I was a scout for Barça.

"My report was: maximum quality, technically and tactically; but due to attitude and personality, with more details, I ruled him out.”

Hazard would eventually reach LaLiga at Real Madrid, but was released from his contract a year early before retiring at 33.