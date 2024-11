Lampard linked as Al-Fateh to act on Gustaffson

Al-Fateh are set to sack coach Jens Gustafsson.

Gustafsson only took charge of the Saudi Pro League club in August.

But after a poor season so far, he is now to be shown the door, says local source Al Yaum.

Al-Fateh is at the bottom of the table with five points after ten rounds.

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard has been linked with the job in recent days.