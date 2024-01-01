Chelsea recall Ugochukwu from France's Olympics squad as next move planned

Chelsea have recalled Lesley Ugochukwu from France's Olympics squad.

The midfielder was part of the host nation's standby list, but is now back in London.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's suggested the decision has been made with Chelsea eager to place the midfielder away on-loan for the new season.

The French Football Federation announced: “Lesley Ugochukwu leaves the Olympic selection. The midfielder is leaving the French Olympic Team this Friday, July 19, and will not be among the reserves for the Paris 2024 Olympic tournament.

“Following a request from Chelsea FC, Lesley Ugochukwu will permanently leave the French Olympic football team and will no longer be available as a reserve.”