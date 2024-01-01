Chelsea keen to make Ugochukwu loan happen

Tribal Football
Chelsea keen to make Lesley Ugochukwu loan happen
Chelsea are eager to push midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on loan to a Premier League club.

The Athletic claims that the Blues still have high hopes for the France U21 international.

He came in from Rennes for a mega fee of around £23.5 million, playing 15 times since then.

Ugochukwu was out with a serious hamstring injury, but did come back for the final two games of the term.

The 20-year-old is currently with France's Olympic squad in Paris, but will soon be hoping to move to a Premier League side where he can play regularly.

