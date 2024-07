Chelsea alert Ligue 1 clubs with Strasbourg plans emerging

Chelsea want to send Lesley Ugochukwu back to France for the new season.

The midfielder is a target for Chelsea's French partners Strasbourg, says Foot Mercato.

However, Strasbourg aren't alone, with Ligue 1 rivals also keen.

Indeed, offers are expected to arrive in France in the coming weeks for the former Rennes prospect.

And there is a belief Chelsea would be willing to sell for €25m this summer.