Chelsea ready to battle it out with Real Madrid for Dean Huijsen signature

Chelsea are prepared to battle with out with Spanish giants Real Madrid in the race to sign Bournemouth wonderkid Dean Huijsen in the summer.

Spanish outlet MARCA are reporting that Real Madrid consider Chelsea as their main rivals in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s understood that Huijsen would prefer a move to the Bernabeu in the summer transfer window, having just made his senior debut for the Spain national team.

Huijsen has a £50 million release clause in his contract that will become active once the season ends having joined Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

The young centre-back has impressed in the Premier League this season, playing a crucial role in Bournemouth’s push for European football.