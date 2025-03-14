Tribal Football
Bournemouth defender Huijsen: Juventus told me I had to leave
Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has hit out at former club Juventus.

Huijsen was sold by Juve last summer, having spent the second-half of the season on-loan with AS Roma.

The defender is now being linked with Real Madrid and when asked if he felt poorly treated by Juve, he told Marca: "Maybe.

"I went on loan to Roma, I came back and I understand that they wanted to sell me or do whatever the club needed last summer, but I arrived the first day after the summer break and they told me I had to go, but that they wouldn't force me.

"And then yes, they forced me, they made me train alone and things like that. It was a bit bad, also because I had been there for three years, from the Under-17s, and I just wanted to try to play with the Juve first team."

