Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen responds to Real Madrid interest

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has admitted it's 'an honour' to be linked with Real Madrid after enjoying a breakout season in the Premier League.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Revelo, the 19-year-old refused to rule out a move to the current Champions League holders.

Huijsen said: “It’s an honor when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me. It’s special for sure.”

Real Madrid will face competition from both Chelsea and Bayern Munich for the wonderkid’s signature.

Bournemouth reportedly agreed to a £50 million release clause, which will become active at the end of the season, when they signed Huijsen from Juventus last summer.

The young centre-back is in line to make his Spain debut after being called up to the senior team by Luis de la Fuente for their UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash with the Netherlands.

