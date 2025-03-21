Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee
Man Utd set £50M price tag for Hojlund as swap deal for Napoli's Osimhen becomes clear
Man Utd upbeat over early Heaven return

Bournemouth defender Huijsen: Would I like to play for Real Madrid...?

Carlos Volcano
Bournemouth defender Huijsen: Would I like to play for Real Madrid...?
Bournemouth defender Huijsen: Would I like to play for Real Madrid...? Marcel van Dorst/DeFodi Images/S / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen insists he's calm amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

Huijsen is currently in Spain with the senior squad this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the mixed zone, the defender spoke after Spain's 2-2 draw with Holland and told El Chiringuito: "Would I like to play for Real Madrid? At the moment I'm not thinking about it.

"I'm thinking about finishing the season well and then when the right time comes, we'll see.

"It's an honour that such an important team is interested in you. But we have to continue working and stay humble."

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said of Huijsen's debut:  "How did I see him? It's great news for Spanish football. He plays with great confidence."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHuijsen DeanReal MadridBournemouthLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid rival PSG for Liverpool defender Konate
Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen responds to Real Madrid interest
Bournemouth defender Huijsen: Juventus told me I had to leave