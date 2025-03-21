Bournemouth defender Huijsen: Would I like to play for Real Madrid...?

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen insists he's calm amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

Huijsen is currently in Spain with the senior squad this week.

In the mixed zone, the defender spoke after Spain's 2-2 draw with Holland and told El Chiringuito: "Would I like to play for Real Madrid? At the moment I'm not thinking about it.

"I'm thinking about finishing the season well and then when the right time comes, we'll see.

"It's an honour that such an important team is interested in you. But we have to continue working and stay humble."

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said of Huijsen's debut: "How did I see him? It's great news for Spanish football. He plays with great confidence."