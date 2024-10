Chelsea are eyeing Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi.

Jeunes Footeux says Chelsea and PSG are watching the Germany international this season.

A move in 2025, either in January or June, is now being discussed inside both clubs.

Chelsea would prefer a move at season's end, though they could be forced to act sooner should PSG firm up their plans for the winter market.

Adeyemi has a contract with Dortmund to 2027.