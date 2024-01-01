Real Madrid target Acheampong FROZEN OUT by Chelsea chiefs

Chelsea find themselves in a tough situation involving an academy starlet this season.

The Blues are in a contract stand-off with their 18-year-old academy star Josh Acheampong.Per The Mail, the Premier League side felt they had agreed a long-term deal with the defender.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Acheampong did not commit to that deal, even though he had verbally agreed.

He has been linked to top teams, such as Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool.

Supporters have high hopes for Acheampong, who did go on their pre-season tour of the United States.

But he has now been told he will not play for Chelsea unless he inks the contract that is in front of him.