Chelsea are planning to launch a bid for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Sky Sports says Chelsea have jumped ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for Hato's signature.

Chelsea have been following Hato long-term and are now firming up their plans to move for the Holland international.

Hato can play at centre-half and left-back, with his versatility attractive to Chelsea chiefs.

The youngster's deal with Ajax runs to 2028.