Newcastle sign third goalkeeper of the summer as 18 year old giant joins the club

Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old goalkeeper James Taylor in what is yet another goalkeeper added to their evergrowing squad.

Taylor, who stands as 6ft 3in, comes from Hemel Hempstead Town and has penned a two-year deal with the Magpies. The 18-year-old will now get the chance to prove himself at the Academy and push for opportunities in the future.

A statement from Hemel Hempstead had nothing but praise for the keeper:

"The Tudors would like to take the time to congratulate former U18s goalkeeper, James Taylor on securing a professional contract at Premier League side Newcastle United."

Taylor sent a message back to the club stating:

"A massive thank you to everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity to step into senior football." The teenager has been coached by former Chelsea stopper Dmitry Kharin during his time in non-league.”

Newcastle have recently released the likes of Will Brown and Jude Smith from the goalkeeping ranks whilst Loris Karius who never really found a footing also left the club.

The club however have recently announced the arrivals of John Ruddy and Greek international Odysseas Vlachodimos so Taylor may have tough competiton in earning his place in the side.