Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Arsenal boss Arteta explains Dubai training camp
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals

Chelsea place Parma shot-stopper Suzuki on transfer list for summer window

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea see Parma shot-stopper Suzuki is on their list of signings for the summer window
Chelsea see Parma shot-stopper Suzuki is on their list of signings for the summer windowAction Plus
Chelsea are exploring multiple options for a new goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window.

While Mike Penders is set to arrive, The Mail reports that Zion Suzuki is among the players being scouted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Parma shot-stopper has also drawn interest from Manchester United, adding to the competition for his signature.

Chelsea are assessing their goalkeeping department as they plan for the future under Enzo Maresca.

Suzuki, known for his reflexes and distribution, could provide strong competition within the squad.

With several clubs monitoring him, Chelsea may need to act quickly if they decide to make a move.

Mentions
Suzuki ZionChelseaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSerie AParmaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Casadei: Torino always my first choice; I learned a lot from Maresca
Chelsea legend Zola praises Maresca for going with Jorgensen against West Ham