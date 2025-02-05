Chelsea place Parma shot-stopper Suzuki on transfer list for summer window

Chelsea see Parma shot-stopper Suzuki is on their list of signings for the summer window

Chelsea are exploring multiple options for a new goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window.

While Mike Penders is set to arrive, The Mail reports that Zion Suzuki is among the players being scouted.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Parma shot-stopper has also drawn interest from Manchester United, adding to the competition for his signature.

Chelsea are assessing their goalkeeping department as they plan for the future under Enzo Maresca.

Suzuki, known for his reflexes and distribution, could provide strong competition within the squad.

With several clubs monitoring him, Chelsea may need to act quickly if they decide to make a move.