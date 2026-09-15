Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Richarlison responds after Roberto De Zerbi confirms Tottenham exile

European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace Madueke

Arsenal lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Mikel Arteta plans Carabao Cup changes

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, fixtures & more

EXCLUSIVE: Calls for Man Utd boss Carrick to be sacked are 'crazy', insists Owen

Teenage superstar JJ Gabriel reportedly asks to leave Man United & refuses to train

Calvert-Lewin shines as imperious Leeds thrash dismal Newcastle

Chelsea offered cut price deal for Santos sensation Gabriel Bontempo

Chelsea offered cut price deal for Santos sensation Gabriel Bontempo
Chelsea offered cut price deal for Santos sensation Gabriel BontempoAGIF / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Santos youngster Gabriel Bontempo in a cut price deal.

Bontempo has been a key player for Santos this season, with six goals and four assists in his 42 games across all competitions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

RTI Esporte recently reported that Bayern Munich had been quoted a fee of €49 million by Santos for the 21-year-old winger.

Now, according to Bruno Andrade at ESPN Brazil, Santos have set a €12m (£10.4m) asking price, less than half what Bayern were quoted.

Chelsea and BlueCo have been following Bontempo for some time, and with his new, much cheaper asking price, it’s understood they’re considering a move.

Bontempo has received his first Brazil call-up from Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their games against Australia and India in the upcoming international break.

Mentions
Gabriel BontempoSantosChelseaBayern MunichPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea move for JJ Gabriel after Man United exit bombshell

Bayern Munich keeping tabs on struggling Liverpool ace Florian Wirtz

Emery admits Garnacho is only getting better at Villa: The most important thing is...