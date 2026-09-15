Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Santos youngster Gabriel Bontempo in a cut price deal.

Bontempo has been a key player for Santos this season, with six goals and four assists in his 42 games across all competitions.

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RTI Esporte recently reported that Bayern Munich had been quoted a fee of €49 million by Santos for the 21-year-old winger.

Now, according to Bruno Andrade at ESPN Brazil, Santos have set a €12m (£10.4m) asking price, less than half what Bayern were quoted.

Chelsea and BlueCo have been following Bontempo for some time, and with his new, much cheaper asking price, it’s understood they’re considering a move.

Bontempo has received his first Brazil call-up from Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their games against Australia and India in the upcoming international break.