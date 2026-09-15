Chelsea are reportedly ready to swoop in and sign JJ Gabriel after the youngster's request to leave Man United with immediate effect.

Gabriel is widely regarded as one of the best talents to come out of Man United’s academy in years and was a part of Carrick’s pre-season tour of the summer.

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The 15-year-old was even expected to make his professional debut in United’s League Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday (September 16).

That won’t be happening anymore, however. Gabriel has reportedly made it clear that he sees his future away from Old Trafford and has asked to cancel his registration with immediate effect.

United can simply say no, and believe they can rectify the situation, but the youngster’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to journalist Alex Crook, Premier League rivals Chelsea are waiting in the wings and have been monitoring Gabriel for some time.

It’s as yet unknown exactly why Gabriel wants to leave Man United. He would also be eligible to join European clubs as he has an Irish passport.