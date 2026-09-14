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Bayern Munich keeping tabs on struggling Liverpool ace Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich keeping tabs on struggling Liverpool ace Florian Wirtz
Bayern Munich keeping tabs on struggling Liverpool ace Florian WirtzREUTERS

Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring the situation of struggling Liverpool forward Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz, 23, joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £116 million in the summer of 2025, and has so far failed to live up to the price tag.

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The forward has just seven goals and nine assists in his 54 games across all competitions for Liverpool and is yet to score this season.

According to Teamtalk, Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Wirtz and would love to bring him back to the Bundesliga.

As yet, Liverpool haven’t lost faith in Wirtz and have no intention of parting ways. Bayern will be ready to pounce should that time come.

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BundesligaFlorian WirtzLiverpoolBayern MunichPremier LeagueFootball transfers