Chelsea offer Sterling to Juventus

Chelsea have offered Raheem Sterling to Juventus.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Chelsea offered Sterling to Juve in swap talks for Fede Chiesa.

The two clubs discussed the potential of a such deal, but according to Di Marzio there will be no agreement.

That's because of the clubs' valuation of the players as well as their salary packages.

Chiesa is available from Juve, with his agent spending last week in London attempting to drum up offers.