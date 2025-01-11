Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Al-Hilal consider tearing up Neymar's contract after playing 42 minutes since 2023

Chelsea, Newcastle keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi

Paul Vegas
Chelsea, Newcastle keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi
Chelsea, Newcastle keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender ZabarnyiAction Plus
Chelsea are keeping tabs on young Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi.

The Ukraine international has been outstanding for the Cherries this season under manager Andoni Iraola.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The i says Zabarnyi's progress has brought him to the attention of Chelsea, where management have dispatched scouts to track his progress this season.

Also watching the stopper is Newcastle this season.

For their part, Bournemouth have no interest in selling Zubarnyi this month.

Mentions
Premier LeagueZabarnyi IlyaBournemouthChelseaNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Torino closer to Chelsea youngster Casadei as Napoli find Bournemouth alternative
Villa place huge price tag on Duran with Chelsea and Barcelona interested
Chelsea target defensive pairs from two different clubs