Chelsea, Newcastle keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi

Chelsea are keeping tabs on young Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi.

The Ukraine international has been outstanding for the Cherries this season under manager Andoni Iraola.

The i says Zabarnyi's progress has brought him to the attention of Chelsea, where management have dispatched scouts to track his progress this season.

Also watching the stopper is Newcastle this season.

For their part, Bournemouth have no interest in selling Zubarnyi this month.