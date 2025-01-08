Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte urges Barcelona to end Olmo appeal

Chelsea target defensive pairs from two different clubs

Paul Vegas
Chelsea target defensive pairs from two different clubs
Chelsea target defensive pairs from two different clubsAction Plus
Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-half this month.

With defensive injury concerns for manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea management are seeking a new centre-half addition during the January market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Football.London says Chelsea's search has led to Portugal, where Benfica defensive pair Tomas Araujo and Antonio Silva are both under consideration.

Both players have been followed by Chelsea for the past 18 months.

Also being tracked are Bournemouth's young duo Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAraujo TomasSilva AntonioZabarnyi IlyaHuijsen DeanChelseaBenficaBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Chelsea keeper Crampton "over the moon" with Bournemouth move
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth snap up Chelsea goalkeeper Crampton
Real Madrid scouting Bournemouth defender Huijsen