Chelsea target defensive pairs from two different clubs

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-half this month.

With defensive injury concerns for manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea management are seeking a new centre-half addition during the January market.

Football.London says Chelsea's search has led to Portugal, where Benfica defensive pair Tomas Araujo and Antonio Silva are both under consideration.

Both players have been followed by Chelsea for the past 18 months.

Also being tracked are Bournemouth's young duo Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi.