Carragher admits Arsenal offering Miles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd and Chelsea is "strange"

Miles Lewis-Skelly could leave Arsenal this summer as the club offer him to Premier League rivals.

It wasn’t long ago that Lewis-Skelly was tipped as one of Arsenal’s next greatest talents after he progressed through the academy and was handed a chance by manager Mikel Arteta.

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However, last season he started just one Premier League game before April and was slowly brought back into the side due to squad fatigue.

He also featured in the Champions League final in which Arsenal lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, as he was given the job of dealing with Vitinha in midfield.

Now, after only making 20 Premier League appearances during Arsenal's title-winning season it looks like he is on his way out after reports revealed the Gunners offered him to both United and Chelsea.

Carragher stunned by Lewis-Skelly decision

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher admitted he was confused and dumbfounded by Arsenal’s decision to allow the 19 year old to leave to find more game time.

"That's the thing that was a little bit strange about it. It felt almost like Arsenal offered Manchester United Myles Lewis-Skelly. It wasn't Myles Lewis-Skelly saying, I want to leave, or his people putting something out. That's where the shock came from, not so much the players' side of it.

"I still can't believe it. Obviously, last season wasn't great for him for the whole season, but when a young player has already put in performances like I've seen him put in at the Bernabeu - maybe over a year or 18 months ago, at left-back, he was running the game at the Bernabeu - and then his performance in the final in central midfield against Paris Saint-Germain. You can't play at that level unless you're pretty special at that age.

"All young players have ups and downs. Last season he didn't play as much as he probably would have liked. But his ceiling is so high for the performances he's already put in as a 20-year-old kid. I couldn't believe that Arsenal would even think about letting him go. It does feel like a strange one."

Lewis-Skelly celebrated by making the shape of a heart with his hands towards the Emirates crowd as he scored during Arsenal’s friendly win over Como on Wednesday. Whether he will leave is unclear but it looks like Arsenal are keen to see him depart even if it is to a Premier League rival.