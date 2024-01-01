Chelsea midfielder Palmer urges calm from England fans

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has urged calm from England fans after last night's 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

The result could sent up a Euros round 16 tie with Holland.

"We know we can play better, everyone knows that," said Palmer, after England were booed off by their own fans at full-time.

"There's no hiding it. Our aim was to qualify and finish top of the group and we've done that. We have levels to go. We've qualified from the group and it's about kicking on now."

Palmer impressed in his cameo and added: "I just try to play my game, no matter where I play, club or country, but it was nice and exciting to play.

"Everyone knows we can go up levels. We just need to do it now in the knockouts. We can go up levels and I'm sure we'll do that."