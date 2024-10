Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been named England's Player of the Year.

The award is decided by a fans' vote and he wins the award ahead of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka.

Palmer has only nine caps for England, with two starts and two goals. But he has won this popularity contest.

The midfielder only made his debut in November.

He was named the PFA's Young Player of the Year for last season.