Ex-Chelsea boss Potter: Palmer has been brilliant

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter admits he's been impressed by Cole Palmer's impact.

Palmer has been celebrated this week after his four goals in victory over Brighton last weekend.

Potter said, "He's been brilliant.

"We'll run out of adjectives. His technical level is incredibly high, he's so calm. He can score a lot of goals in different ways. What he's doing is rare for any player, wherever he comes from.

"He's a top, a top player."

On his time with Chelsea, Potter also said: "It's never nice to lose your job. Ultimately, you have to treat it as a learning experience and an opportunity to grow and improve. I'm grateful for the opportunity and the experience.

"With the Blues it was tough and challenging, but there were also positive moments."

