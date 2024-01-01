Chelsea ace Palmer explains Balotelli admiration

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has admitted his admiration for former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli.

Palmer is in his second season at Chelsea since leaving City.

And Palmer, when asked who he'd like to take a penalty to save his life, replied to BBC Radio: "One penalty taker to save my life...?

"If I can't say me - I would but I'll say one just for the content.

"The one that comes to my head is Balotelli.

"I trust him. Go on YouTube and search his penalties."

Free agent Balotelli has scored 48 out of the 53 penalties he has taken during his 18-year career.