Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Barcelona coach Flick: Valencia too soon for Olmo
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other

Chelsea midfielder Palmer: Maresca style good for me

Chelsea midfielder Palmer: Maresca style good for me
Chelsea midfielder Palmer: Maresca style good for me
Chelsea midfielder Palmer: Maresca style good for meAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer feels his game will benefit from working with manager Enzo Maresca.

The pair know eachother from their previous time with Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palmer said, "I’ve only been with him about a week or two here after the Euros, but I knew him from City. He was my manager in the Under-21s at City, where we won the league together. Then he was Pep’s assistant and now he’s here.

"He’s a great guy as well. You can speak to him, you can ask him whatever.

"I think that helps you on the pitch massively."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeMaresca EnzoChelseaManchester City
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca: We need more goalscorers than only Palmer
Man City boss Guardiola: We all start from zero
Redknapp: Can Maresca handle Chelsea dressing room?