Chelsea midfielder Palmer: Maresca style good for me

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer feels his game will benefit from working with manager Enzo Maresca.

The pair know eachother from their previous time with Manchester City.

Palmer said, "I’ve only been with him about a week or two here after the Euros, but I knew him from City. He was my manager in the Under-21s at City, where we won the league together. Then he was Pep’s assistant and now he’s here.

"He’s a great guy as well. You can speak to him, you can ask him whatever.

"I think that helps you on the pitch massively."