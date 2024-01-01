Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca: We need more goalscorers than only Palmer

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants to see more goals shared by his attacking players.

Cole Palmer scored 25 goals last season and signed a new nine-year contract just days ago.

Maresca said: “I don’t think it’s the contract but when you score 20 goals one season it’s always difficult to replicate, whether you are Cole Palmer or even Erling Haaland.

“It’s difficult and with Palmer we have to make sure we share the responsibility for goals with other wingers and attacking midfielders.

“It is not everything on Cole’s shoulders. We play with two wingers, two attacking players and a No 9.

“So these five players are the ones in charge of scoring goals and  assisting their team-mates.

The wingers, attacking players and No 9 are in charge of scoring goals.”

Premier LeaguePalmer ColeChelsea
