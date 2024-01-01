Chelsea midfielder Palmer breaks two England records

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer broke two England records in last night's Euros final defeat to Spain.

Palmer was a second-half substitute and scored the equaliser in the 2-1 defeat in Berlin last night.

He needed only 142 seconds to score England's goal, which according to OptaJoe is the fastest ever goal by an English substitute.

At the same time, he became the youngest substitute to score for England in a final.

Spain's winnner came on 86 minutes through Mikel Oyarzabal.