Palmer tribute to ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino: I wouldn't be at Euros without him

England midfielder Cole Palmer has paid tribute to former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Palmer enjoyed an outstanding first season at Chelsea under the Argentine, who was forced out at the end of the campaign.

He said from England's Euros camp: "Yeah, I was because he put his trust in me and we built a good relationship. Not just with him but with all his staff who were there. When he left I was gutted.

"He just gave me the opportunity and the freedom and said ‘do what you do’.

Mauricio Pochettino helped Cole Palmer flourish at Chelsea

"I spoke to some of the people who had worked with him, even players, and they said he loves working with young players so I thought that was perfect.

"He's probably the main reason (I'm here) because a different manager might not have given me that freedom and opportunity to do what I did at Chelsea.

“(The season) went a lot better than I expected.

“Obviously I believed what I could do anyway, but I didn't think I would go there and have that sort of impact that fast.”