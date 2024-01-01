Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Palmer tribute to ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino: I wouldn't be at Euros without him

Palmer tribute to ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino: I wouldn't be at Euros without him
Palmer tribute to ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino: I wouldn't be at Euros without him
Palmer tribute to ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino: I wouldn't be at Euros without himAction Plus
England midfielder Cole Palmer has paid tribute to former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Palmer enjoyed an  outstanding first season at Chelsea under the Argentine, who was forced out at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said from England's Euros camp: "Yeah, I was because he put his trust in me and we built a good relationship. Not just with him but with all his staff who were there. When he left I was gutted.

"He just gave me the opportunity and the freedom and said ‘do what you do’.

Mauricio Pochettino helped Cole Palmer flourish at Chelsea

Action Images via Reuters

"I spoke to some of the people who had worked with him, even players, and they said he loves working with young players so I thought that was perfect.

"He's probably the main reason (I'm here) because a different manager might not have given me that freedom and opportunity to do what I did at Chelsea.

“(The season) went a lot better than I expected.

“Obviously I believed what I could do anyway, but I didn't think I would go there and have that sort of impact that fast.”

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColePochettino MauricioChelseaEuro
Related Articles
Chelsea midfielder Palmer urges calm from England fans
Chelsea ace Gallagher: I could've been playing for Scotland at Euros!
Pochettino delighted with Chelsea players for win at Brighton