Switzerland forward Duah surprised over Palmer's lack of England minutes

Switzerland forward Kwadwo Duah admits he is surprised Cole Palmer has not played more for England.

Kwadwo Duah is a big Chelsea fan and has been shocked by Cole Palmer's lack of game time

Duah, who was born in London, spoke ahead of the two teams playing in the Euro 2024 quarter finals.

England face a key clash against the Swiss if they are to book their place in the semis, where they would face Netherlands or Turkey.

"Of course, I follow English football," Duah said to reporters.

"I would say I'm a big Chelsea fan, my idol is Didier Drogba. (Palmer) had a very, very good season.

“I'm also thinking, 'Why is he not playing?' because his stats were perfect in my opinion. Let's see if he starts at the weekend