Chelsea midfielder Lavia: Maresca system suits me

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is ready for his reunion with old club Manchester City.

The two English giants will take on each other on Sunday in the Premier League.

Of course, Lavia has experience of playing for City’s youth team under now Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

"I've played a little bit of that system before but that was like three years ago, so he has added some differences to what I was used to when I was playing with him," Lavia said, per football.london.

"I feel comfortable in that system."

"Very frustrating," Lavia added on last season.

"It was hard. You're young and you want to play.

"You're getting to know your body as well, which is sometimes unfair because you feel like you're doing everything right to get back but the nature sometimes decides in a different way. It was just about understanding that and growing as a person."

He continued: "Injuries can happen all the time. I'd say that it was unlucky and I tried to catch up every time. My body let me down a couple of times because I was doing everything right. I wouldn't blame anything."