Lavia, Fofana ready to hand Chelsea boss Maresca fresh boost

Chelsea have been boosted by the news that Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are in training.

The duo are back in Cobham for pre-season and will be available to boss Enzo Maresca.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lavia barely featured last season due to multiple injuries, while Fofana was out with an ACL injury he sustained in May 2023.

Journalist Kieran Gill has revealed that both have come back early for pre-season.

He said: "Told Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia have put themselves in a position to be integrated back into training after both reported early for Chelsea pre-season."