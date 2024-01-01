Tribal Football
Chelsea midfielder Lavia desperate to see injury woes behind him
Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia wants to put his injury problems behind him this season.

The 20-year-old Belgian was only 16 when he signed for Manchester City several years ago.

He then moved to Southampton, before choosing the Blues over Liverpool last summer.

"My mum never watched a game of mine at Man City," Lavia stated about his time at City. 

"That's to tell you how hard it was but I never really complained because I knew what I was getting into, the same in every decision I've made.

"It's never been a problem. Even with the injuries last season, it was tough but what can you do? Turn it into a positive."

