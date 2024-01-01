Tribal Football
Chelsea midfielder Gallagher quizzed Trippier about Atletico Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher quizzed Trippier about Atletico Madrid
Chelsea’s homegrown midfielder Conor Gallagher could be set to follow in the footsteps of an England teammate.

The all-action star, who only has a year left on his contract, has been plotting his exit from Chelsea.

Per AS in Spain, he is inclined to make a move to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

The capital club have come calling for Gallagher and would represent a painless exit from Chelsea.

Gallagher may not want to do what his former teammate Mason Mount did, which is to leave for a rival in Manchester United.

Gallagher has also been linked to Tottenham, but has so far rejected their advances.

