Chelsea midfielder Gallagher quizzed Trippier about Atletico Madrid

Chelsea’s homegrown midfielder Conor Gallagher could be set to follow in the footsteps of an England teammate.

The all-action star, who only has a year left on his contract, has been plotting his exit from Chelsea.

Per AS in Spain, he is inclined to make a move to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

The capital club have come calling for Gallagher and would represent a painless exit from Chelsea.

Gallagher may not want to do what his former teammate Mason Mount did, which is to leave for a rival in Manchester United.

Gallagher has also been linked to Tottenham, but has so far rejected their advances.