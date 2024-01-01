Atletico Madrid chasing Chelsea midfielder Gallagher

Tribal Football
Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are looking to bring in an English midfielder this summer.

Diego Simeone’s team are said to be leading the race to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Gallagher is one who the Blues are eager to sell, as they want to use that money to invest in new talent.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Gallagher is willing to listen to Atletico’s offer, if they can agree a fee with Chelsea.

However, he is not in a rush to leave, as he still has a year remaining on his contract.

The deal is not thought to be easy, as the economic situations of the two clubs are vastly different.

