Acheampong thrilled to help Chelsea reach ECL final
Acheampong thrilled to help Chelsea reach ECL final
Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is excited to have reached the Europa Conference League final.

Chelsea reached the final after a 1-0 win against Djurgarden in the second-leg of their semifinal on Thursday night, winning on aggregate 5-1.

"Playing in the Europa Conference League has been really enjoyable, a chance to play at Stamford Bridge and away so it has been good," said Acheampong.

"It's a dream, I didn't think I would get this far in such a short space of time. If I could lift the trophy, I would be really excited, really happy."

On manager Enzo Maresca, he said: "He gives me a lot of confidence so every time I get on the pitch, I want to repay him and try my best. I love the club so as long as I can stay here my whole life, I will do it."

Reggie Walsh, at 16, was given a start on the night and Acheampong also said: "It's the first time I have played with Reggie as well, I told him just to replicate his game."

 

