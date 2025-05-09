Acheampong thrilled to help Chelsea reach ECL final

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is excited to have reached the Europa Conference League final.

Chelsea reached the final after a 1-0 win against Djurgarden in the second-leg of their semifinal on Thursday night, winning on aggregate 5-1.

"Playing in the Europa Conference League has been really enjoyable, a chance to play at Stamford Bridge and away so it has been good," said Acheampong.

"It's a dream, I didn't think I would get this far in such a short space of time. If I could lift the trophy, I would be really excited, really happy."

On manager Enzo Maresca, he said: "He gives me a lot of confidence so every time I get on the pitch, I want to repay him and try my best. I love the club so as long as I can stay here my whole life, I will do it."

Reggie Walsh, at 16, was given a start on the night and Acheampong also said: "It's the first time I have played with Reggie as well, I told him just to replicate his game."