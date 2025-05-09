Chelsea boss Maresca ready for Pellegrini and Betis in ECL final: I know their fans hate me!

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's excited to be facing Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final.

Chelsea reached the final after a 1-0 win against Djurgarden in the second-leg of their semifinal on Thursday night, winning on aggregate 5-1.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall hit the winner on the night and Maresca said afterwards: "We were trying to work every day to reach the final, now we are in the final. Now the next step is try to win this competition. We have 20 days to prepare the final. Before that, we have three more finals, Premier League finals, and hopefully we can finish in the right way."

I know Betis fans don't like me

Maresca played for Pellegrini at Malaga and was also his assistant coach at West Ham.

On Pellegrini and Betis, he continued: "Happy to face Betis, especially because of Manuel Pellegrini. I played four years for Sevilla, that is a big derby against Betis. We also won the derby 1-0, and I scored a goal. I know that they don't like me, they don't love me, but in terms of playing this game against Manuel Pellegrini, that is my, I said yesterday, it's like one of my dad, professional dad. So we'll be very happy.

"For me personally, it's very important, especially because we can give the chance to this club and these fans to be the first club in Europe to win all the competition. So first of all for that. And then in terms of group, team, squad, it's important because, don't forget that we start in the play-off of this competition, not even in the group, and to reach the final is important.

"And for me, the Conference League, it's like a starting point to build a winner mentality, and then to try to win more things and more titles, hopefully in the future. "

Ready for Pellegrini reunion

On what he has learned from Pellegrini, Maresca was adamant.

"A lot, a lot. Especially how to manage players, how to manage squad. I had him four years, two as a player and two I was his coach, assistant coach.

"So I know exactly how he thinks about players, but the most important thing is that he's honest, he's a good person, he always tries to be honest with the player. And I try, personally, I try to learn a lot about his way."