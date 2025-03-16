Chelsea midfielder Caicedo urges calm after Arsenal defeat

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo urged calm after defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners won 1-0 thanks to an early Mikel Merino goal.

The defeat still sees Chelsea sitting in fourth place and Caicedo said afterwards: "The team is good, the team is working hard to win the games. We want to show character, we want to play our best football and we want to win games like this."

On finishing in the top four, he added: "We want to play Champions League football next season.

"The teams are close but we are just focused on ourselves because that is the most important thing.

"Champions League football is our target."