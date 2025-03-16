Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
REVEALED: Man Utd met with Mendes about Quenda before Chelsea swoop
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!

Chelsea midfielder Caicedo urges calm after Arsenal defeat

Paul Vegas
Chelsea midfielder Caicedo urges calm after Arsenal defeat
Chelsea midfielder Caicedo urges calm after Arsenal defeatAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo urged calm after defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners won 1-0 thanks to an early Mikel Merino goal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defeat still sees Chelsea sitting in fourth place and Caicedo said afterwards: "The team is good, the team is working hard to win the games. We want to show character, we want to play our best football and we want to win games like this."

On finishing in the top four, he added: "We want to play Champions League football next season.

"The teams are close but we are just focused on ourselves because that is the most important thing.

"Champions League football is our target."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCaicedo MoisesArsenalChelsea
Related Articles
Arsenal's make-shift striker Merino proves matchwinner against Chelsea
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash
Chelsea boss Maresca admits possession key going to Arsenal